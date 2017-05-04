Multimedia artist Denise Oyama Miller...

Multimedia artist Denise Oyama Miller talks on art and design

On Saturday, May 6, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Grace Hudson Museum, textile and mixed media artist Denise Oyama Miller will give a slide-illustrated talk called “Designing With My Scissors.” The event is free with Museum admission. Oyama Miller states that the talk “is the story of my journey to become an artist working with textiles and mixed media.

