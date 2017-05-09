Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door! The New Colossus by Emma Lazarus, on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty In the social media noise about immigration, the faces of individuals are often lost in a dark sea of generalizations, political posturing, ignorance, prejudice and fear. In support of the promise of liberty, Music at the Mission shines a light upon the experiences of Fremonts community members in the premiere of The Golden Door, with a new work by Mark Fish and short film by Music at the Mission.

