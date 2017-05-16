The City of Fremont Recreation Services Division is holding its annual Kids n Kites Festival on Saturday, May 20. Located in Central Park, next to Aqua Adventure Waterpark, the festival includes free kites to the first 4,000 children in attendance. Kids n Kites has been an annual Fremont event for nearly two decades, ever since Recreation Superintendent Ginny Duffy had the idea to recreate a popular Fremont event dating to the 1980s.

