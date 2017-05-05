Milpitas Cares hopes to expand, take on projects in South Fremont and North San Jose

Volunteers from Ark Baptist Church help to clean up Cardoza Park as a service project with Milpitas Cares on April 29. Photo courtesy of Milpitas Cares Volunteers with Ark Baptist Church help clean up Pinewood Park during a Milpitas Cares service event on April 30. Photo courtesy of Milpitas Cares Volunteers help organize and clean Robert Randall Elementary School during a Milpitas Cares service event on April 29. Photo courtesy of Milpitas Cares Participants in this year's Milpitas Cares help to remove weeds and spruce up areas of Rancho Milpitas Middle School on April 29. Photo courtesy of Milpitas Cares For a second weekend in April, those looking to make a difference through community service took to parks, schools and public places around the city to lend a helping hand.

