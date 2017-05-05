Milpitas Cares hopes to expand, take ...

Milpitas Cares hopes to expand, take on projects in South Fremont and North San Jose

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Almaden Resident

Volunteers from Ark Baptist Church help to clean up Cardoza Park as a service project with Milpitas Cares on April 29. Photo courtesy of Milpitas Cares Volunteers with Ark Baptist Church help clean up Pinewood Park during a Milpitas Cares service event on April 30. Photo courtesy of Milpitas Cares Volunteers help organize and clean Robert Randall Elementary School during a Milpitas Cares service event on April 29. Photo courtesy of Milpitas Cares Participants in this year's Milpitas Cares help to remove weeds and spruce up areas of Rancho Milpitas Middle School on April 29. Photo courtesy of Milpitas Cares For a second weekend in April, those looking to make a difference through community service took to parks, schools and public places around the city to lend a helping hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 5 min jooltem22 350
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Most Corruption 242
Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15) Fri Ladybug 4
News Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage May 3 Humanspirit 1
Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12) May 2 Tchyyna 5
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Apr 29 un agenda 21 6
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Apr 28 un agenda 21 7
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,825,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC