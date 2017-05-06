Mexican Engineers Flood Tesla Hiring ...

Mexican Engineers Flood Tesla Hiring Event in Monterrey

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: News Max

Engineers from across Mexico streamed into a cramped hotel lobby in the industrial city of Monterrey for a chance of a job with the U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc., which is looking south of the border for talent in short supply at home. The fair was held at a delicate time for American firms hiring abroad as President Donald Trump reviews immigration rules for bringing high-skilled foreign workers to the United States, part of a "buy American, hire American" policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr thkhwaun2017 390
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) 2 hr Jim 616
White Male Privilege 17 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sun Gordy 243
Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15) May 5 Ladybug 4
News Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage May 3 Humanspirit 1
Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15) Mar '17 Josh henery 6
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC