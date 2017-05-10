Massive Fremont wedding brawl caught ...

Massive Fremont wedding brawl caught on video

The Chronicle has obtained video footage taken during a brawl that broke out Saturday at a wedding celebration at a Fremont banquet hall. Callers initially reported a group of 10 to 15 men fighting at Royal Palace Banquet Hall on the 6000 block of Stevenson Boulevard in Fremont, but when police arrived, there were 35 to 60 people fighting while others watched, according to the Fremont Police Department , which handled the situation with assistance from the Newark Police Department .

