Last-minute deal being worked to save a Popa Goolda s home
The former home of longtime Fremont educator and community member J. Vernon "Pop" Goold could be spared from demolition, according to the developer planning to build 52 condominiums in place of it and nine other homes along Peralta Boulevard in Fremont. Photo by Joseph Geha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15)
|1 hr
|Ladybug
|4
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|average slim guy2
|332
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Torino
|241
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|Wed
|Humanspirit
|1
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|Tue
|Tchyyna
|5
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC