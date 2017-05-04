Hayward police: Suspect in 2015 shooting death still at large
Police in Hayward Thursday said they were searching for Joseph Darling, 41, on suspicion of killing a man in the East Bay city in December 2015. Police in Hayward Thursday said they were searching for Joseph Darling, 41, on suspicion of killing a man in the East Bay city in December 2015.
