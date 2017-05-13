Hayward bicyclist killed when truck hits him in Niles Canyon
Charles Ragan, 35, of Hayward, was pedaling in the eastbound lane of Highway 84/Niles Canyon Road about two miles west of Main Street in Sunol when the accident occurred shortly before 7:36 a.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer Derek Reed. A Fremont woman driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma truck was traveling 40 to 45 miles per hour when she struck the rider; she told authorities she didn't see him because the sun was in her eyes, Reed said.
