Gunn High School principal resigns

Gunn High School Principal Denise Herrmann will be resigning at the end of the school year, she announced May 24. Denise Herrmann, who has served as principal of Gunn High School for the last three years, announced her resignation on Wednesday evening in a message to students, parents and staff. Herrmann confirmed to the Weekly that she was appointed associate superintendent for instructional services in the Fremont Unified School District at that district's school board meeting in Fremont on Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.