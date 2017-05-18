Gun Politics and Religion Converge in...

Gun Politics and Religion Converge in Film "The Armor of Light"

Gun Politics and Religion Converge in Film "The Armor of Light" FREMONT CA - The film "The Armor of Light" asks the question, "Can you be pro-life and pro-gun?" It will be shown June 10 at 1:30 p.m. as part of the free Second Saturday Documentary Series at Niles Discovery Church, 36600 Niles Blvd., at the corner of Nursery Ave. Director Abigail E. Disney follows the Rev. Rob Schenk, an Evangelical minister and anti-abortion political activist, as he struggles with his conscience and his conservative beliefs in the wake of fatal shootings in his own Washington, D.C., neighborhood.

