Funeral to be held Sunday for Alameda County sheriff's deputy killed in crash

Alameda County's sheriff will be among the law enforcement officials present at funeral services this weekend for a colleague who was killed last week in a traffic accident. Sroeuy Phillip Khin died May 12 just one day shy of his 51st birthday when a commuter bus rammed into the back of the Alameda County deputy's car on Interstate 580 near the Altamont Pass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.