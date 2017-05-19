Funeral to be held Sunday for Alameda...

Funeral to be held Sunday for Alameda County sheriff's deputy killed in crash

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Alameda County's sheriff will be among the law enforcement officials present at funeral services this weekend for a colleague who was killed last week in a traffic accident. Sroeuy Phillip Khin died May 12 just one day shy of his 51st birthday when a commuter bus rammed into the back of the Alameda County deputy's car on Interstate 580 near the Altamont Pass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lake County Corrupt Cops (Jul '09) 4 hr Lakecountybootrot 18
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 20 hr FYI 249
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... Sat Mark Suckinburger 2
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... May 17 un agenda 21 9
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 9 Jim 616
Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15) Mar '17 Josh henery 6
News Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car Mar '17 James 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC