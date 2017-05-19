Fremont: Two injured in Niles Canyon ...

Fremont: Two injured in Niles Canyon head-on wreck

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Fremont Bulletin

Two people were injured Friday morning in a head-on collision on Niles Canyon Road that shut down traffic for almost two hours, authorities said. The collision was reported at 5:46 a.m. Friday on a bridge on Niles Canyon Road east of Palomares Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fremont Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 12 hr Roland 247
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... 15 hr Dead Boy 1
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... May 17 un agenda 21 9
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... May 16 un agenda 21 7
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 9 Jim 616
Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15) Mar '17 Josh henery 6
News Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car Mar '17 James 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,146,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC