Fremont: Proposed budget would add 11 employees, including three cops
Fremont will add 11 employees, including three police officers, if a proposed 2017-18 fiscal year budget presented to the City Council on Tuesday is approved. In a written report to the council, City Manager Fred Diaz said Fremont's general operating fund calls for spending $190.8 million in the new fiscal year that begins July 1, or 4.2 percent more than in the current year's budget.
