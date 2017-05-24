Fremont man allegedly used fraudulent credit info for $2K purchase

Police arrested a Fremont man Sunday evening after he allegedly tried to make a $2,000 purchase using a false name and fraudulent credit information at a Best Buy in San Bruno. Officers responded to 1250 El Camino Real around 7:10 p.m. and contacted the suspect, 42-year-old Dushan Knox, while he was still inside the store.

