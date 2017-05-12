Fremont: Food trucks return to downto...

Fremont: Food trucks return to downtown for Street Eats

Randy and Mari Bohnenstiehl of Fremont share a bowl of grilled beef chow mein from the food truck Fat Beast at the Street Eats event in downtown Fremont on Friday, May 5. Fremont Street Eats runs every Friday from May 5 through Oct. 27 this year, on Capitol Avenue between Liberty and State streets, from 4:30 until 9 p.m. HUndreds showed up for the first Street Eats of the season on Friday, May 5. Chicken and waffles from the food truck Stuff My Waffle, are seen at the Fremont Street Eats event on Friday, May 5. Whitney Bunker feeds her young son Eddie some mashed sweet potato from her chicken curry bowl, which she purchased from the food truck Out of the Cave at the Fremont Street Eats event on Friday, May 5. Seen here is the BBW, a bacon cheeseburger on a buttermilk waffle bun from food truck Stuff My Waffle, at the Fremont Street Eats event on Friday, May 5. Marissa Mueller, 30, of ... (more)

