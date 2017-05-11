Fremont: Council hones in on district voting map
The Fremont City Council is moving toward consensus on how they would like to see the city's election districts split up. Three members of the council said recently they prefer the draft map above, with some minor changes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|29 min
|jakejohnson192
|438
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|12 hr
|JustMe
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|13 hr
|Ready Edie
|4
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|13 hr
|Theprez TRUMP
|84
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|13 hr
|Micky Likesit
|4
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|13 hr
|Cisco Kid
|2
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|22 hr
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC