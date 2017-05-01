Fleeing motorcyclist dies in Fremont crash
Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, a 50-year-old Fremont man on a motorcycle drove past a home he had been ordered by the courts to avoid. Less than a half-hour later, he was dead.
