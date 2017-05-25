Escaped lamb leads Fremont police on ...

Escaped lamb leads Fremont police on wild sheep chase

Tuesday

Fremont police spent hours searching in vain for an escaped sheep Monday night, ultimately locating it Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The sheep escaped from a yard and was running free through a Fremont neighborhood on Monday night, but no one could catch it, according to Geneva Bosques, a spokeswoman for the Fremont Police Department.

