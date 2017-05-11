End of The Vine: Fremont dining outpost closing on Sunday
People wait to be seated outside The Vine on Niles Boulevard on Tuesday evening in Fremont. The popular restaurant announced it will be closing for good after its last day of business on Mother's Day.
