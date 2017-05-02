East Bay Park officials: Be cautious of rattlesnakes
A rattlesnake bite of a hiker Monday on Mission Peak east of Fremont prompted officials with the East Bay Regional Park District to issue a statement Tuesday about safety around rattlesnakes in the parks. "We just want the public to be aware," park district spokeswoman Carol Johnson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|16 min
|master daddy
|310
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|2 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|Tue
|Tchyyna
|5
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|Jenny
|240
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|Siren sounds for the week of August 6 - Milpita... (Aug '09)
|Apr 28
|BS UP
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC