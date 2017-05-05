Detective who shot girl wasn't wearin...

Detective who shot girl wasn't wearing body camera

19 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

A Fremont detective who normally wears a body camera when working didn't do so on the day he and another detective fatally shot a pregnant 16-year-old Hayward girl during an undercover operation, according to Fremont Chief of Police Richard Lucero. "My preliminary understanding is that it wasn't working and so they weren't using it that day," Lucero said in a recent interview with The Argus, referring to the March 14 shooting that ended with Antioch teenager Elena Mondragon dead.

