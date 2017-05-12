Defense attorney: Man charged in Frem...

Defense attorney: Man charged in Fremont wedding brawl was defending himself

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

An attorney for a man charged in connection with a 70-person brawl at a Fremont wedding reception that put one man in a coma said Friday that his client was defending himself from a beating and is innocent of any alleged criminal conduct. This fight that took place at the wedding was completely out of control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 12 min Mitchel16162 473
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Fri Dishonest John 8
White Male Privilege Fri Mark Rosenkranz 2
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... Fri Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
Mountain View Music Thread (May '15) Thu Musikologist 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) May 11 Beltrin 244
News Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13) May 11 JustMe 15
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,990,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC