Defense attorney: Man charged in Fremont wedding brawl was defending himself
An attorney for a man charged in connection with a 70-person brawl at a Fremont wedding reception that put one man in a coma said Friday that his client was defending himself from a beating and is innocent of any alleged criminal conduct. This fight that took place at the wedding was completely out of control.
