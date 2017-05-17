CHP officers find kitten clinging to ...

CHP officers find kitten clinging to underside of patrol car

Sunday May 14

CHP officers found this kitten clinging to the engine compartment underneath a patrol car while on scene of a collision Sunday. The tow-truck driver who was on scene plans to adopt the cat if it isn't microchipped.

