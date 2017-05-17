CHP officers find kitten clinging to underside of patrol car
CHP officers found this kitten clinging to the engine compartment underneath a patrol car while on scene of a collision Sunday. The tow-truck driver who was on scene plans to adopt the cat if it isn't microchipped.
