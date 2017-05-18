CHP Chase Ends in Crash Closing SB I-880 On-Ramp in Fremont
CHP officers tried stopping a driver for a traffic violation, but he took at unsafe speeds. Officers pursued the man, who was driving south, until he lost control of his car, veered into the grass along the freeway and ended up on the on-ramp from Fremont and Alvarado boulevards to I-880.
