CA: VTA Expected to Approve Transit O...

CA: VTA Expected to Approve Transit Overhaul

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

May 04--Faced with a $21.4 million operating shortfall and a staggering loss of riders, the Valley Transportation Authority on Thursday was expected to approve major changes to its bus and light rail routes, focusing more service on San Jose's east side and downtown and reducing its reach in outlying areas like Gilroy and the west valley. The VTA will set in motion fare hikes of 50 cents over the next two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr slave boy 339
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 17 hr Most Corruption 242
Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15) 19 hr Ladybug 4
News Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage Wed Humanspirit 1
Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12) May 2 Tchyyna 5
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Apr 29 un agenda 21 6
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Apr 28 un agenda 21 7
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,811,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC