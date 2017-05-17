1 dead, 3 injured in Fremont crash

Sunday May 14 Read more: San Francisco Chronicle

A Fremont teenager is dead and three others were injured after a two-car collision in Fremont early Sunday, Fremont police said. The two cars collided at the intersection of Fremont Boulevard and Darwin Drive at 2:27 a.m. An 18-year-old girl, the passenger in a Toyota Yaris, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.

Fremont, CA

