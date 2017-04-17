'Women Deacons: What the Past Can Mean for Today'
Almost a year ago, in answering questions asked of him by the International Union of Religious Superiors, Pope Francis said, "I accept. It would be useful for the Church to clarify this question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Marcossreyess516
|163
|Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever!
|7 hr
|baycabco
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Thu
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Mad Dad
|21
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|Mike
|222
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC