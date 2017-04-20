With varying rules city-to-city, it's not always easy being green.
Bales of recycled products are photographed at the Fremont Recycling and Transfer Station on Wednesday, March 9, 2016, in Fremont, Calif. So there you are, in your kitchen, holding an empty juice carton and the fate of the planet in your hands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Beachnj24
|206
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|22 hr
|Full Visual
|237
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Sun
|Irate
|116
|Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever!
|Apr 14
|baycabco
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC