VIDEO: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Fremont
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting that took place early Monday morning in Fremont, according to Fremont Police Department. The area between Paseo Padre Park and Thornton Ave. was reported closed due to police activity at 12:26 a.m. AVOID Fremont Bl between Paseo Padre Pk and Thornton Av for the next several hours due to police activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|trackstar921x
|152
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Dr Demento
|221
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Old n wise
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Sun
|Adolph Trumpler
|81
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
|Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car
|Mar 18
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC