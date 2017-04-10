VIDEO: Suspect dead after officer-inv...

VIDEO: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Fremont

Monday

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting that took place early Monday morning in Fremont, according to Fremont Police Department. The area between Paseo Padre Park and Thornton Ave. was reported closed due to police activity at 12:26 a.m. AVOID Fremont Bl between Paseo Padre Pk and Thornton Av for the next several hours due to police activity.

Fremont, CA

