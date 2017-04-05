This may have happened to you: Revenu...

This may have happened to you: Revenue-hungry cities mess with traffic lights to write more tickets

As privately operated red-light cameras proliferate across the country, cities and towns shortening yellow lights spike the number of tickets, and thereby increase revenue. The profits come at a social cost, as shorter yellow light times have been associated with an increase in car accidents.

