Tesla Ships 25,000 Vehicles in First Quarter, Beating Estimates
Tesla Inc. topped analysts' estimates for first-quarter deliveries as Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's company prepares to begin Model 3 production in July. The maker of electric cars and energy-storage devices shipped just over 25,000 vehicles in the year's first three months, Palo Alto, California-based Tesla said Sunday in a statement. The deliveries exceed the average forecast of about 24,200 from three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and keeps the automaker on track toward its projection of 47,000 to 50,000 cars in this year's first half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|24 min
|asassss
|121
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Dianna
|7
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 31
|Slim reaper
|252
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|Raddock
|218
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|19
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC