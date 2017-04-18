Tesla recalls 53,000 cars worldwide o...

Tesla recalls 53,000 cars worldwide over faulty brakes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Tesla recalled nearly two-thirds of the vehicles it made last year to replace faulty electronic parking brakes that may not release properly, marking its second-largest recall to date. About 53,000 Model S and Model X vehicles assembled between February and October last year contain a small gear that could have been manufactured improperly by a Tesla supplier, according to a statement on the electric-car maker's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 5 min Tellinitlikeitis 189
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Thu Kelley 227
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Wed Sammy 115
Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever! Apr 14 baycabco 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Apr 13 Mad Dad 21
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Apr 10 Old n wise 5
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC