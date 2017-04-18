Tesla recalls 53,000 cars worldwide over faulty brakes
Tesla recalled nearly two-thirds of the vehicles it made last year to replace faulty electronic parking brakes that may not release properly, marking its second-largest recall to date. About 53,000 Model S and Model X vehicles assembled between February and October last year contain a small gear that could have been manufactured improperly by a Tesla supplier, according to a statement on the electric-car maker's website.
