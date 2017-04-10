Tesla Model 3 reveal in July, semi tr...

Tesla Model 3 reveal in July, semi truck in September

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: BenzConnection

The second half of 2017 will be busy for Tesla as the company reveals two new products and starts production of one of them. The first to arrive will be the highly-anticipated Model 3 sedan .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 10 hr Marcossreyess516 163
Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever! 16 hr baycabco 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Thu Stomach Cancer 83
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Thu Mad Dad 21
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 12 Mike 222
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Apr 10 Old n wise 5
Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15) Mar 24 Josh henery 6
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,635 • Total comments across all topics: 280,304,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC