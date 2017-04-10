Tesla Model 3 reveal in July, semi truck in September
The second half of 2017 will be busy for Tesla as the company reveals two new products and starts production of one of them. The first to arrive will be the highly-anticipated Model 3 sedan .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|Marcossreyess516
|163
|Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever!
|16 hr
|baycabco
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Thu
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Mad Dad
|21
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|Mike
|222
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC