Sierra LaMar's Former Teacher Testifies in Murder Trial
Defense attorneys for the man accused of the murdering 15-year-old Morgan Hill girl called two witnesses to the stand in a San Jose courtroom Monday morning, questioning them about their contacts with Sierra LaMar and Antolin Garcia Torres in the weeks leading up to the girl's disappearance. Garcia Torres, 26, has been in custody since May 21, 2012 for the murder of Sierra LaMar, who disappeared two months earlier.
