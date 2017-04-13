Red-light camera victims won't get all their money back

The city of Fremont has admitted it bungled the handling of yellow signal light timings at two intersections along Mowry Avenue in 2016, which led to a spike of tickets issued by automatic red-light cameras. Seen above, a Redflex red-light camera facing the intersection of Mowry Avenue and Farwell Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

