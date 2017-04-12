Hayward Police Chief: There Is No Video of Fatal Police Shooting of 16-Year-Old Elena Mondragon
Hayward Police Chief Mark Koller disclosed at last night's city council meeting that there is no video footage of the fatal police shooting of Elena "Ebbie" Mondragon. Mondragon, a 16-year-old pregnant teenager, was killed by two Fremont police detectives near CSU East Bay last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Letshaveagoodtime...
|164
|Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever!
|Fri
|baycabco
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|Mike
|222
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC