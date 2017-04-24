Progress Report: Commuters Grade New ...

Progress Report: Commuters Grade New BART Station

Tuesday marks the one-month anniversary since BART opened its newest station, and the rider reviews appear to be mostly positive. Ridership at the Warm Springs Station in Fremont is not up to BART's liking just yet, but commuters living in the area noted that the new transportation option reduces their stress and helps them save time.

