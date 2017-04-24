Progress Report: Commuters Grade New BART Station
Tuesday marks the one-month anniversary since BART opened its newest station, and the rider reviews appear to be mostly positive. Ridership at the Warm Springs Station in Fremont is not up to BART's liking just yet, but commuters living in the area noted that the new transportation option reduces their stress and helps them save time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Beachnj24
|206
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Full Visual
|237
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Sun
|Irate
|116
|Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever!
|Apr 14
|baycabco
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC