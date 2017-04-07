Police wona t release names of cops i...

Police wona t release names of cops in shooting of pregnant woman in Hayward

23 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

The Hayward Police Department is still refusing to release the names of two Fremont police detectives who fatally shot a pregnant 16-year-old girl during a covert armed robbery investigation in mid-March. Information obtained by The Argus through a public records request reveals the two detectives were dressed in plain clothes at the time of the shooting and may not have been identifiable as police officers when trying to make an arrest leading up to it.

Fremont, CA

