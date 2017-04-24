Police in Hayward Looking For Missing...

Police in Hayward Looking For Missing 11-Year-Old Girls

Police are asking for the public's help to find two missing 11-year-old girls who vanished Wednesday afternoon in Hayward. The two girls, identified as Makayla Hayes and Samiyah White, were last seen at about 1:30 p.m. at Park Elementary School, located at 411 Larchmont Street, according to police.

