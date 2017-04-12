Philz Coffee coming to Fremont this year

Philz Coffee coming to Fremont this year

Seen above is the building at 39000 Paseo Padre Parkway, near Fremont's budding downtown, where Philz Coffee plans to expand in mid-September. Philz Coffee, the San Francisco-based chain that has built a loyal following behind its one-cup-at-a-time mantra, is expanding into Fremont.

