Philz Coffee coming to Fremont this year
Seen above is the building at 39000 Paseo Padre Parkway, near Fremont's budding downtown, where Philz Coffee plans to expand in mid-September. Philz Coffee, the San Francisco-based chain that has built a loyal following behind its one-cup-at-a-time mantra, is expanding into Fremont.
