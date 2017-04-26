Park It: Fremont's Coyote Hills to fo...

Park It: Fremont's Coyote Hills to focus on Ohlone tribe

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Inside Bay Area

Ohlone people and their cultures will be featured in a program from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Coyote Hills Regional Park in Fremont. Naturalist Francis Mendoza will discuss the Ohlone's intimate relationship with nature, family and their ancestors and their values of generosity and fairness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 7 hr Steven Verse1 217
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Delores 239
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Tue Ditto 117
Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever! Apr 14 baycabco 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Apr 13 Mad Dad 21
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Apr 10 Old n wise 5
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,618,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC