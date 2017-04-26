Park It: Fremont's Coyote Hills to focus on Ohlone tribe
Ohlone people and their cultures will be featured in a program from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Coyote Hills Regional Park in Fremont. Naturalist Francis Mendoza will discuss the Ohlone's intimate relationship with nature, family and their ancestors and their values of generosity and fairness.
