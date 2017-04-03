One Killed After Officer-Involved Shooting in Fremont
An officer involved shooting occurred this morning in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Decoto Road in Fremont, according to police. At about 3:58 a.m. the Fremont Police Department issued a statement on Twitter saying that officers were "alright" and that there were no outstanding suspects.
