'It's All So BART': Commuters From New Warm Springs...

BART just opened its first new station in over a decade last week, the Warm Springs/South Fremont Station that extends the system five miles further south toward San Jose on the Fremont line. But commuters who live or work near the station and are commuting to or from anyplace that is not on the Daly City line have been disappointed to discover that service won't actually be direct, or necessarily faster than their previous commutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.