I-880 lanes blocked by overturned cement mixer
A cement mixer truck overturned on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont this afternoon, spilling some cement onto the highway and blocking multiple lanes, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The crash between the truck and another vehicle was reported shortly after 12:06 p.m. on northbound Highway 880 near the on-ramp from Thornton Avenue, CHP Officer Eric Anderson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|5 hr
|Trudeau jr
|79
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Small cocks
|132
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 4
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 31
|Slim reaper
|252
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|19
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC