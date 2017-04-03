I-880 lanes blocked by overturned cem...

I-880 lanes blocked by overturned cement mixer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

A cement mixer truck overturned on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont this afternoon, spilling some cement onto the highway and blocking multiple lanes, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The crash between the truck and another vehicle was reported shortly after 12:06 p.m. on northbound Highway 880 near the on-ramp from Thornton Avenue, CHP Officer Eric Anderson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) 5 hr Trudeau jr 79
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 18 hr Small cocks 132
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 4 Hillary Cliton 219
falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12) Apr 2 Dianna 7
What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10) Mar 31 Slim reaper 252
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Mar 31 Mad Dad 19
Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15) Mar 24 Josh henery 6
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,118,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC