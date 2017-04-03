I-880 lanes blocked by overturned cement mixer

A cement mixer truck overturned on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont this afternoon, spilling some cement onto the highway and blocking multiple lanes, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The crash between the truck and another vehicle was reported shortly after 12:06 p.m. on northbound Highway 880 near the on-ramp from Thornton Avenue, CHP Officer Eric Anderson said.

