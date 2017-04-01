Hurry to see these Southern Californi...

Hurry to see these Southern California wildflower blooms before they're gone

People walk among flowers after prolonged record drought gave way to heavy winter rains, causing one of the biggest wildflower blooms in years on March 16, 2017 at Diamond Valley Lake, near Hemet, California. The winter storms brought relief to most of the region suffering years of worsening record drought conditions though aquifers remain very low and would require many more years of heavier than average rainfall to recharge water tables to pre-drought levels.

