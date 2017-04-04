Heavily traveled Palomares Rd in Alameda County to close
A frequently traveled road in Alameda County will be closed for a month starting Wednesday to stabilize the nearby hillside, county Public Works Agency officials said on Tuesday. Palomares Road will be closed through May 5 between Palo Verde Road in the unincorporated community of Castro Valley and Niles Canyon Road in Fremont.
