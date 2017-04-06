Hayward: Man killed while refueling car identified as Fremont resident

A 31-year-old Fremont man killed Tuesday night when he was hit while refueling his car that had run out of gas was identified by the coroner's office Thursday as Felix Manivanan. Manivanan was fatally injured about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after his 2012 Honda Accord ran out of gas in the 2100 block of West Tennyson Road, near Interstate 880.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.