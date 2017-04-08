Fremont Unified honored for attendanc...

Fremont Unified honored for attendance efforts

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Fremont Bulletin

The Fremont Unified School District in Fremont has been named one of 27 school districts recognized by the California Department of Education for innovative and effective practices to reduce suspensions, expulsions and chronic absenteeism. The honored districts, known as Model School Attendance Review Boards, are intended to serve as mentors for other school districts in helping reduce chronic absenteeism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fremont Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 3 hr Hotnhard 148
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 23 hr Old n wise 5
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Sun Adolph Trumpler 81
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 4 Hillary Cliton 219
falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12) Apr 2 Dianna 7
Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15) Mar 24 Josh henery 6
News Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car Mar 18 James 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,213,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC