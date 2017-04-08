Fremont Unified honored for attendance efforts
The Fremont Unified School District in Fremont has been named one of 27 school districts recognized by the California Department of Education for innovative and effective practices to reduce suspensions, expulsions and chronic absenteeism. The honored districts, known as Model School Attendance Review Boards, are intended to serve as mentors for other school districts in helping reduce chronic absenteeism.
