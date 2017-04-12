Fremont schools superintendent Morris...

Fremont schools superintendent Morris to retire in June

Fremont Unified School District Superintendent James Morris will retire at the end of June after seven years at the helm, the district has announced. "My wife and I are both caring for aging parents and because of that we just need to return to Southern California," he added.

