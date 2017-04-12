Fremont schools superintendent Morris to retire in June
Fremont Unified School District Superintendent James Morris will retire at the end of June after seven years at the helm, the district has announced. "My wife and I are both caring for aging parents and because of that we just need to return to Southern California," he added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|6 hr
|ok.
|20
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|trackstar921x
|160
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|13 hr
|Mike
|82
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|Mike
|222
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC